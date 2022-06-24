Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

