boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Hold”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHHOF. Investec raised boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

