Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.15. 15,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.10.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

