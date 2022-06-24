Bread Price Tops $0.0537 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Bread has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $241,308.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

