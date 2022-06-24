Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.48

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.83. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

