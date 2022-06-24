Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.