Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 142,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.75. 166,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

