BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1737577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

