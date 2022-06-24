Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,770 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 176.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,076,443. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

