Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,886. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

