Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.39. 83,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

