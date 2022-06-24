Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,382 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,567. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

