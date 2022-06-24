Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

