Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

