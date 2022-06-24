Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.72. The company had a trading volume of 233,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

