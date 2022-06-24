Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 665 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,294. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

