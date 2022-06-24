Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

