Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $204,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

AMD stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.