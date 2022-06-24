Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

