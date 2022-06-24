Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $144.33 million and $2.92 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00129102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00064776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,957,633,875 coins and its circulating supply is 5,171,856,270 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.