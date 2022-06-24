Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.