Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 5.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
