Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 1,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

