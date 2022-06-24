Chainlink Price Tops $7.38 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $492.69 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00034522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,377.16 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

