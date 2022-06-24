Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

