Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

