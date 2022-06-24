Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.33.
Chart Industries stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.