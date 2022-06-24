Charter Trust Co. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

NYSE BLK traded up $17.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.67. 5,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

