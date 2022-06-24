Charter Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,258. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

