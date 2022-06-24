Charter Trust Co. Invests $1.13 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $108.11. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,695. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.