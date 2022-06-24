Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,296. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.