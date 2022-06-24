ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 22.4% This Week

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $31,542.18 and approximately $90.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00062514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

