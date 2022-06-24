Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. 932,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649,484. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

