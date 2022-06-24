Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,981 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,940. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

