Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

