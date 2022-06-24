Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $87,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $21.78 on Friday, reaching $1,311.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,367.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,491.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

