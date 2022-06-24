Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Set at $47.00 by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Stephens cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.15 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

