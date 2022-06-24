Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.33 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $98.40 million and $42.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00099102 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010260 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

