Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.42

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $15.62. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 116,582 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $274.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

