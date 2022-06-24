Contrasting Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bank First pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank First is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank First and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.59 $45.44 million $5.76 12.91 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.73 $39.98 million $2.89 7.43

Bank First has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.55% 13.92% 1.53% Capital Bancorp 23.42% 20.73% 1.87%

Summary

Bank First beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through four commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

