Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 5,281 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

