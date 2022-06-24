Coreto (COR) Market Cap Hits $461,309.39

Coreto (COR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market cap of $461,309.39 and $116.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00109639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.