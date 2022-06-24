Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 1.8%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 2,374,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,310,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. It also focuses on the development of clean energy projects, primarily energy storage in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

