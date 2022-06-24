Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $395.94 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $395.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.12 or 0.00038864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.99 or 1.00172551 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

