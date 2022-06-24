Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00619492 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005333 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

