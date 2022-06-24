Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $285,013.63 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 22,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $285,013.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 288,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,262. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,842,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.