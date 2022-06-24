CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,839.91

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,839.91 ($22.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,596 ($19.55). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,648 ($20.19), with a volume of 73,769 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.75) to GBX 2,200 ($26.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,699.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,836.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

