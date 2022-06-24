Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.57 ($53.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.12. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

