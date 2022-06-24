Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.57 ($53.23) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($75.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.12.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

