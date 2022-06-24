DAOstack Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $501.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $323,018.55 and approximately $501.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,989.96 or 1.00018513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038289 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024422 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

