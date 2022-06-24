Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.95

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.95 and traded as high as $46.82. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 40,205 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.29%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.
